Maharashtra woman starved, menstrual blood sold at Rs 50K for black magic rituals

In a shocking incident, a woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws for alleged harassment and collecting her menstrual blood for Aghori rituals.

The Maharashtra government has asked the police to act strictly.

The incident has taken place in the Beed district.

A complaint was filed at the Vishrantwadi police, which has now transferred the case to the Beed district.

The complainant woman had a love marriage in 2019.

The incident was raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Council by Dr Manisha Kayande, an MLC of the Uddhav Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena.

The police have booked her husband and in-laws under sections 377, 354 (a), 498 (a), 504, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

“The victim woman has stated in her complaint that she was starved for three days during her monthly period and her menstrual blood was collected and sold to someone for Rs 50,000 for some black magic purposes,” Dr Kayande said.

Pune district’s Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil expressed shock over the incident and directed the police to deal with the case sternly.