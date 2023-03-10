Woman starved, menstrual blood sold for black magic

Maharashtra woman starved, menstrual blood sold at Rs 50K for black magic rituals

The incident was raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Council by Dr Manisha Kayande, an MLC of the Uddhav Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 10 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 22:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws for alleged harassment and collecting her menstrual blood for Aghori rituals.

The Maharashtra government has asked the police to act strictly.

The incident has taken place in the Beed district.

A complaint was filed at the Vishrantwadi police, which has now transferred the case to the Beed district.

The complainant woman had a love marriage in 2019.

Read | Tenant arrested for attacking 70-yr-old home-alone woman

The incident was raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Council by Dr Manisha Kayande, an MLC of the Uddhav Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena.

The police have booked her husband and in-laws under sections 377, 354 (a), 498 (a), 504, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

“The victim woman has stated in her complaint that she was starved for three days during her monthly period and her menstrual blood was collected and sold to someone for Rs 50,000 for some black magic purposes,” Dr Kayande said.

Pune district’s Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil expressed shock over the incident and directed the police to deal with the case sternly.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Crime
Pune
black magic

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' into int'l cricket

MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' into int'l cricket

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

 