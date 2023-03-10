Maharashtra woman starved, menstrual blood sold at Rs 50K for black magic rituals

In a shocking incident, a woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws for alleged harassment and collecting her menstrual blood for Aghori rituals.
The Maharashtra government has asked the police to act strictly.
The incident has taken place in the Beed district.
A complaint was filed at the Vishrantwadi police, which has now transferred the case to the Beed district.
The complainant woman had a love marriage in 2019.
Read | Tenant arrested for attacking 70-yr-old home-alone woman
The incident was raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Council by Dr Manisha Kayande, an MLC of the Uddhav Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena.
The police have booked her husband and in-laws under sections 377, 354 (a), 498 (a), 504, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.
“The victim woman has stated in her complaint that she was starved for three days during her monthly period and her menstrual blood was collected and sold to someone for Rs 50,000 for some black magic purposes,” Dr Kayande said.
Pune district’s Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil expressed shock over the incident and directed the police to deal with the case sternly.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red
'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland
Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar
MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' into int'l cricket
SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk
Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools
Scientists create mice with two biological fathers