Maharashtra woman who consumed poison outside secretariat dies

Maharashtra woman who took poison outside govt HQ dies

Dhaware, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, was undergoing treatment at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune where she died on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Apr 05 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 14:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman who had consumed poison outside Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government in Mumbai, has died while undergoing treatment in Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Sangeeta Dhaware (45), a resident of Navi Mumbai, had on March 27 consumed poison outside the secretariat in connection with her demand for action against a doctor after her husband, a police constable, lost his leg during a surgery, an official earlier said.

Dhaware, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, was undergoing treatment at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune where she died on Tuesday, police said. Another woman, Shital Gadekar, a resident of Dhule district in northern Maharashtra, had also consumed poison on March 27 outside the state secretariat in connection with a dispute over a plot of land at Dhule MIDC industrial area. Gadekar died the next day during treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

