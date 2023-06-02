Thane: Woman's headless body found on beach

Maharashtra: Woman's headless body found on beach in Thane district

Passersby spotted the body and alerted the police

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 02 2023, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 15:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police on Friday found an unidentified woman’s headless body stuffed in a suitcase on a beach in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The body of a woman, aged around 25 years, was found in a suitcase on the beach at Pali in Uttan area of Mira-Bhayandar in the morning, senior inspector Shauraj Ranavare of Uttan police station said.

Also Read: Home-alone woman murdered just 100m away from police station in Bengaluru

Passersby spotted the body and alerted the police, following which it was sent for post-mortem, he said. The woman was clothed in a T-shirt and had religious symbols tattooed on her right arm, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death for now and efforts are underway to establish the woman's identity, it was stated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Thane
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 