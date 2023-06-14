Man poses as woman to befriend girl, held after assault

Maharashtra: Youth befriends girl on social media by posing as woman, sexually assaults her; held

The prime accused and his two accomplices were arrested on Tuesday from Janwal village while their 17-year-old friend was sent to remand home.

PTI
PTI, Latur,
  • Jun 14 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 22:45 ist
Representative image. Credit; iStock Photo

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth in Latur district of Maharashtra who posed as a 'woman' on social media to befriend her and later threatened to leak her photos if she doesn't accept him as her boyfriend, police said on Wednesday.

The prime accused and his two accomplices were arrested on Tuesday from Janwal village while their 17-year-old friend was sent to remand home.

Police registered a case against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under charges of rape and assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A police officer said the prime accused befriended the victim on Instagram by faking his identity and posing as a woman.

"He later asked the unsuspecting girl to meet at a spot. When the girl reached the spot on Ausa Road, she was surprised to find a boy waiting there, but they talked for a while. Meanwhile, he clicked photos of the girl on his mobile phone.

"He then threatened her to either accept him as her boyfriend or else he will release her photos on social media. He then sexually assaulted her at a spot," a police officer said.

The victim approached the police and narrated her ordeal.

"The arrested trio was produced in a court which remanded them in police custody till June 16," said police inspector Sanivan Mirkale.

India News
Maharashtra
Crime
sexual assault

