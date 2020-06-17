Maharashtra: Active COVID-19 cases less than recoveries

Maharashtra's active COVID-19 cases less than recoveries

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS ,
  • Jun 17 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 16:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

In some encouraging news for the country's worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra's number of active patients is now less than the number of recoveries.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

As on Tuesday evening, the number of active patients stood at 50,044, while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 57,851. The total progressive cases stood at 1,13,445, according to figures released by the Public Health department.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH  

In Mumbai too there has been a change in the situation. According to data from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the total progressive positive patients stood at 60,142 while the number of active patients stood at 25,937. The total number of patients who have been discharged is 31,040 while casualties stand at 3,165.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Student handles COVID-19 dead bodies for mother's meds

Student handles COVID-19 dead bodies for mother's meds

The Lead: Reality of child marriage in India

The Lead: Reality of child marriage in India

Defence canteen orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up

Defence canteen orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

DH Deciphers | Why India, China are fighting at Galwan

DH Deciphers | Why India, China are fighting at Galwan

 