Maharashtra's active COVID-19 cases less than recoveries

In some encouraging news for the country's worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra's number of active patients is now less than the number of recoveries.

As on Tuesday evening, the number of active patients stood at 50,044, while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 57,851. The total progressive cases stood at 1,13,445, according to figures released by the Public Health department.

In Mumbai too there has been a change in the situation. According to data from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the total progressive positive patients stood at 60,142 while the number of active patients stood at 25,937. The total number of patients who have been discharged is 31,040 while casualties stand at 3,165.