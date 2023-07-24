Maharashtra's Aheri gets new District and Additional Sessions Court

The Aheri town in Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra has got a new District and Additional Sessions Court.
The Aheri court was inaugurated by Justice Bhushan Gavai, a judge of the Supreme Court, who hails from the Vidarbha region.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the portfolios of Home and Law and Judiciary, attended the event via video-conference.
The court in Aheri will help in deliverance of justice to 725 villages of Aheri, Mulchera, Sironcha, Bhamragad and Etapalli tehsils - which are vast stretches of tribal areas.
Also the region is affected by Naxalism.
People of Aheri, Sironcha, Bhamragad and Etapalli tehsils are 100 to 125 km away from the Gadchiroli headquarters - and it is very difficult for them to travel to Gadchiroli.
The region neighbours Telangana and Chhattisgarh states.
“'According to the fundamental rights given in the Constitution, it is necessary that the justice system should reach the last man of the society,'' Justice Gavai said.
“It is an important day for Gadchiroli district as it got a new District and Additional Sessions Court in Aheri and that too in the august presence of Justice Gavai,” said Fadnavis.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'
Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno
Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world