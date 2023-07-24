Maharashtra's Aheri gets a new court

Maharashtra's Aheri gets new District and Additional Sessions Court

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 16:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Aheri town in Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra has got a new District and Additional Sessions Court.

The Aheri court was inaugurated by Justice Bhushan Gavai, a judge of the Supreme Court, who hails from the Vidarbha region. 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the portfolios of Home and Law and Judiciary, attended the event via video-conference. 

The court in Aheri will help in deliverance of justice to 725 villages of Aheri, Mulchera, Sironcha, Bhamragad and Etapalli tehsils - which are vast stretches of tribal areas. 

Also the region is affected by Naxalism. 

People of Aheri, Sironcha, Bhamragad and Etapalli tehsils are 100 to 125 km away from the Gadchiroli headquarters - and it is very difficult for them to travel to Gadchiroli. 

The region neighbours Telangana and Chhattisgarh states. 

“'According to the fundamental rights given in the Constitution, it is necessary that the justice system should reach the last man of the society,'' Justice Gavai said.

“It is an important day for Gadchiroli district as it got a new District and Additional Sessions Court in Aheri  and that too in the august presence of Justice Gavai,” said Fadnavis.

