Maharashtra's Covid-19 case tally crosses 65 lakh mark

The coronavirus positive case tally crossed the 65 lakh mark in Maharashtra on Monday.

With 2,740 new Covid-19 cases being reported on Monday, the tally went up from 6,49,78,77 to 65,00,617.

With 27 fresh deaths, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state increased from 1,38,142 to 1,38,169.

