Maharashtra's Covid-19 case tally crosses 65 lakh mark

Maharashtra's Covid-19 case tally crosses 65 lakh mark

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 13 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 22:24 ist
BMC health workers collect swab samples from passengers for Covid-19 testing at CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The coronavirus positive case tally crossed the 65 lakh mark in Maharashtra on Monday.

With 2,740 new Covid-19 cases being reported on Monday, the tally went up from 6,49,78,77 to 65,00,617.

With 27 fresh deaths, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state increased from 1,38,142 to 1,38,169. 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Space tourism: What's on offer

Space tourism: What's on offer

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 