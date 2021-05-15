Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll crosses 80,000-mark

The progressive Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra crossed the 80,000-mark on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, 960 deaths and 34,848 cases were reported in the state, taking the total to 80,512 and 53,44,063 respectively.

The number of active patients has come down below the five-lakh mark and currently stands at 4,94,032.

During the day, 59,073 patients were discharged, taking the total recovered patients to 47,67,053.