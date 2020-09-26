Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery tally crosses 10-lakh mark

Amid rising Covid-19 cases this comes as a silver lining - the total number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra has crossed the 10 lakh-mark.

On Saturday, 23,644 persons were discharged taking the total to 10,16,450.

"The per cent of discharged patients in the state is over 76 per cent," Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

He also said the first two patients were diagnosed in Maharashtra on 9 March and the first two discharge were reported on 25 March.

Get all the live updates of coronavirus India here

Meanwhile, 20,419 new cases have been reported in the state taking the total to 13,21,176. The death toll in the state has crossed the 35,000-mark.

With 430 new deaths reported, the toll now stands at 35,191.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.66 per cent.

Out of 63,76,676 laboratory samples, 13,21,176 have been tested positive (20.74%) for Covid-19 till date.

Currently 19,45,758 people are in home quarantine and 30,571 people are in institutional quarantine.