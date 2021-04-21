Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 40-lakh mark

More than 13 months after the first Covid-19 case was detected in Maharashtra, the progressive total in the worst-affected state crossed the 40-lakh mark on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 67,468 fresh cases and 568 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 40,27,827 and 61,911.

The death toll of 568 is the highest in a day so far.

The first coronavirus cases were detected in Pune on March 9, 2020, and in 13 months, it has crossed the 40-lakh mark—the highest in India.

As many as 54,985 patients were discharged during the day taking the total to 32,68,449, who have been treated so far.

Currently, 39,15,292 people are in home quarantine and 28,384 in institutional quarantine.

The active cases in the state stand at 6,95,747.

In Mumbai, 7,654 cases and 62 deaths were reported while in the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it was 16,491 and 150 respectively.

The 150 deaths in 24 hours in Mumbai-MMR is the highest in a day in 2021.