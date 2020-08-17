Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 6 lakh mark; 228 die, 11,391 recover

Maharashtra on Monday crossed the six lakh mark with the addition of 8,493 new cases of Covid-19, while 228 more patients succumbed to the infection, 40 of them in Mumbai, said a health department official.

The state's coronavirus count rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265, he said.

Also, 11,391 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered cases to 4,28,514. There are 1,55,268 active cases in the state, the official added.

Mumbai reported 753 new cases and 40 deaths, taking its tally to 1,29,479 and the toll to 7,173, he said.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 17,704, he added.

Pune city reported 919 new cases along with 26 deaths, pushing up its Covid-19 tally to 80,407 and the toll to 2,077, the official said.

Of the 228 deaths reported on Monday, 172 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours and 36 in the last one week. The remaining 20 deaths occurred before the last week and were added to the fatality tally now, the official said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns -- reported 2,104 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 2,89,402. Also, 74 deaths took the total fatalities in the region to 11,614, the official said.

The Pune division's Covid-19 tally increased to 1,54,625 with 2,333 cases, while 72 fatalities took the death toll to 4,115.

The Nashik division has reported 65,038 cases and 1,720 deaths so far, and the Kolhapur division 24,466 cases and 714 deaths.

The Aurangabad division has reported 24,537 cases and 766 deaths and the Latur division 15,773 cases and 505 deaths.

The Akola division has reported 12,660 cases and 373 deaths and the Nagpur division 17,297 cases and 398 deaths so far.

As many as 560 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 60 who died, the official said.

There are 10,53,659 people under home quarantine and 37,556 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,04,358, new cases 8,493, deaths 20,265, discharged 4,28,514, active cases 1,55,268, people tested so far 32,06,248.