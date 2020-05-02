Maharashtra's COVID-19 toll crosses 500, Mumbai at 322

The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra crossed 500 on Saturday, reporting a total of 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest so far in one day in the state.

The toll in India's financial capital Mumbai also crossed the 300-mark.

The progressive total of positive cases now stands at 12,296 while death toll at 521.

In Mumbai, 27 deaths were reported taking the toll to 322 - while the positive cases have reached 8,359.

Meanwhile, 121 more patients were discharged taking the total to 2,000 patients who have been treated and are back home.

Out of 36 deaths, 27 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 3 in Pune city, 2 in Amaravati city, 1 was recorded in Vasai-Virar, 1 in Amaravati district and 1 in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

Additionally, death of a West Bengal resident was recorded in Mumbai.

Out of 1,61,092 laboratory samples, 1,48,248 were negative and 12,296 have been tested positive for Coronavirus until Friday.