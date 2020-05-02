Maharashtra's COVID-19 toll crosses 500, Mumbai at 322

Maharashtra's COVID-19 toll crosses 500, Mumbai at 322

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 02 2020, 20:55 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 20:59 ist
Stranded migrant workers stand in a queue while they wait to register for special transportations organized to bring them back to their hometowns during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on May 2, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra crossed 500 on Saturday, reporting a total of 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest so far in one day in the state.

The toll in India's financial capital Mumbai also crossed the 300-mark.

The progressive total of positive cases now stands at 12,296 while death toll at 521.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In Mumbai, 27 deaths were reported taking the toll to 322 - while the positive cases have reached 8,359.

Meanwhile, 121 more patients were discharged taking the total to 2,000 patients who have been treated and are back home. 

Out of 36 deaths, 27 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 3 in Pune city, 2 in Amaravati city, 1 was recorded in Vasai-Virar, 1 in Amaravati  district and 1 in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. 

Additionally, death of a West Bengal resident was recorded in Mumbai.

Out of 1,61,092 laboratory samples, 1,48,248 were negative and 12,296 have been tested positive for Coronavirus until Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai

What's Brewing

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

 