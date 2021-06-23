Maharashtra's Covid cases cross 10,000 mark after a week

The total 24-hour Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday after a week.

During the day, 10,066 fresh cases and 163 deaths were reported, according to the Public Health Department.

The progressive total now stands at 59,97,587 and 1,19,903.

On 16 June, the state reported 10,017 cases. However, from 17-22 June, it reported under 10,000 cases.

In the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, a presentation was made on the Covid-19 situation.

The possible third wave and the preparations were discussed at the meeting.

State public health minister Rajesh Tope said that the cases should remain at the level of 7,000-8,000 and decline.

Tope said that 100 samples of each district would be taken and analysed through genome sequencing to get a fair idea on the spread of the Delta Plus variant. “So far 21 cases have been reported from the 7,500 samples that were sent for analysis,” he said.