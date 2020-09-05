Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases breach 20,000-mark for the first time

In a first, Maha reports over 20k new Covid-19 cases

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 05 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 21:26 ist
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) rests as her colleagues test residents of a slum area during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters

The Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continued to compound with the fresh positive cases breaching the 20,000-mark on Saturday, the highest recorded spike thus far.

In the last 24 hours, 20,489 cases were reported taking the progressive total to 8,83,862.

The total deaths now stand at 26,276 with 312 fresh deaths being reported.

On Saturday, 10,801 patients discharged taking the total to 6,36,574 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery.

The recovery rate in the state is 72.01 per cent.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.97 per cent.

Out of 45,56,707 laboratory samples, 8,83,862 have been tested positive (19.3%) for Covid-19 until date.

Currently 14,81,909 people are in home quarantine and 37,196 people are in institutional quarantine.

