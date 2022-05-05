Maharashtra's daily Covid cases cross 200; active patients over 1,000

After nearly one-and-a-half months, the daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 200-mark even as the total active patients now stands at over 1,000.

On Thursday, 233 new cases were reported taking the progressive total to 78,78,596. The total deaths now stand at 1,47,845.

According to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department, on Thursday, the active cases stood at 1,109.

The active cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Monday when the state reported 1,016 cases followed by Tuesday (1,027 cases) and Wednesday (1,049 cases).

The last time the state had reported 200-plus cases was on 17 March, when 229 cases were reported.