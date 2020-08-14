Maharashtra's first tele-ICU unit starts

As Covid-19 cases mount, Maharashtra's first tele-ICU facility was inaugurated on Friday coinciding with the Independence Day festivities.

Maharashtra's public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope inaugurated the first tele-ICU facility at a sub-district hospital of Bhiwandi in Thane district.

Similar facilities will be opened in Akola, Jalna, Jalgaon, Solapur and Aurangabad that will be located in medical colleges or government hospitals.

"This will help in reducing the number of deaths because of Covid-19," Tope said after the online inauguration.

The condition of the patient could be checked via a monitor attached to each bed by expert doctors who would then suggest the best line of treatment.

The technology has been provided by Mediascape Foundation.