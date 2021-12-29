Maharashtra's fresh Covid-19 cases nearly double in a day

With fresh Covid-19 cases nearly doubling in 24 hours, the Maharashtra government on Thursday described the situation as alarming and dropped hints of further strengthening of the restrictions and crackdown on people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would undertake a comprehensive review on Friday with top officials and the Covid-19 Task Force.

During the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,900 cases and 20 deaths taking the progressive total to 66,65,386 and 1,41,496, respectively, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

On Wednesday, the total cases were 2,172 — and a jump to 3,900 in a day's time has rattled the Maharashtra government.

In Mumbai alone, the total cases were 2,510 from Wednesday’s total of 1,333.

According to state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope, infections are multiplying and the positivity rate is shooting up.

“Across Maharashtra, 20 December, there were 6,000 active cases, on 29 December, now, it is around 12,000… since active cases are increasing it is a matter of concern,” Tope told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“A few days ago, the per day cases was around 500 to 600 but now it is 2,000 plus,” he said.

There are indications that by mid of next week, the active cases could be at the level of 20,000 which was nearly a couple of months ago.

However, Tope said that the daily testing numbers have been maintained and it was never brought down.

Also read: World hits record Covid cases as WHO warns over Omicron

Tope said that stricter Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be maintained and vaccination drives need to be stepped up.

About schools and colleges, he said the final call would be taken by the chief minister.

Meanwhile, state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the guardian minister of Mumbai Suburban, held a meeting with top officials of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation including municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

“Last week, we were reporting 150 cases per day in Mumbai. Now, we are reporting around 2,000 cases every day,” said Thackeray.

Covid-19 Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi said: “Now we are almost certain we have an Omicron outbreak in Mumbai. During the first wave - the jump was 706 to 1,367 cases in 12 days, during the second wave, the jump was 683 to 1,325 cases in 20 days, while during the third wave it was 683 to 1,377 cases in 4 days.”

It is a mild disease and beds are vacant, he said, adding that what was needed is Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, the secretary-general of Organized Medicine Academic Guild, said: “This surge is only and only due to the Omicron variant.”

“We also discussed Covid appropriate behaviour guidelines and public place event issues, especially with the New Year being around the corner. As the cases rise rapidly, we urge everyone to not panic. However, we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated, masked up. This is a time to protect one’s self and thereby protect others,” the junior Thackeray said.

Watch the latest DH videos: