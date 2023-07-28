Maharashtra's Jawhar receives 336 mm rainfall

In the 24 hours ending 0800 hrs on Friday, Jawhar recorded 336.33 mm rainfall while Dahanu reported 224.8 mm rainfall.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 28 2023, 11:35 ist
Rain in Maharashtra. Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jawhar town and Dahanu belt in the Palghar district of Maharashtra - near Mumbai - has received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours disrupting the normal life. 

On the other hand, Mokhada reported 234.75 mm, Vikramgad 221 mm and Palghar 116.3 mm. 

The Vasai-Nalasopara-Virar region of Vasai tehsil reported 138 mm rainfall and was worst affected because of water-logging in low-lying areas. 

The Vasai region is slowly coming back to normalcy. 

Several tribal areas of Jawhar-Mokhada-Vikramgad-Palghar were inundated because of the heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra
Rainfall

