Koshyari pays tribute to Gandhi on death anniversary

Maharashtra's Koshyari pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

The governor offered floral tributes to the portrait of the father of the nation at Raj Bhavan here

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 30 2021, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 16:49 ist
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Credit; Twitter/@BSKoshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday observed a two-minute silence to mark the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is also observed as Martyrs' Day, an official said.

The governor offered floral tributes to the portrait of the father of the nation at Raj Bhavan here, the official said.

January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day in memory of those who laid down their lives for India's independence.

At Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature building, officials garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, offered tributes and observed a two-minute silence.

The Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Samiti paid homage at the life-size statue of the Mahatma near Mantralaya, the state secretariat here.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rahuri in Ahmednagar district.

Pawar said Gandhiji led the nation during the country's freedom struggle based on the principles of truth and non-violence.

"Gandhiji wanted self-sufficient villages. Mahatma Gandhi is not just an individual, but he is also a thought for the welfare of mankind and world. The thought is immortal," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Mahatma Gandhi

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 