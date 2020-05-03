Maharashtra's MMR continues to be COVID-19 concern area

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 03 2020, 16:10 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 16:10 ist
Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

 After nearly two months of starting the fight against COVID-19,  the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continues to be the biggest concern area of India. 

With close to 350 deaths and 10,000 positive cases, Mumbai and its suburban areas contribute to the maximum cases of the deadly pandemic in the country. 

The MMR, spread across 6,355 sq kms, comprises three districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Thane and parts of Palghar and Raigad districts, which is around 0.2 per cent of India's geographical area of 32,87, 266 sq km.

The MMR is also one of the more congested places in the country with a population density of 4,764  persons/sq km.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.

The MMR, with nine municipal corporations -- Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Panvel, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayender,  Bhiwandi-Nizampur and Ulhasnagar -- till Saturday evening had registered 9,709 cases and 348 deaths. The nine municipal corporations, including Mumbai, account for 9,581 cases and 344 deaths. 

Besides the municipal corporations, it has nine municipal councils -- Ambernath, Badlapur, Uran, Alibaug, Pen, Matheran, Karjat, Khopoli and Palghar. The nine municipal councils, zilla parishad and gram panchayat areas account for 128 cases and 4 deaths. 

 In Mumbai's Dharavi area, there are 500-odd COVID-19 cases.

"Mumbai-MMR by and large is a congested area.  There is a huge movement of people. The chances of spread of any disease is very high," said Dr Suhas Pingle, Chairman, action committee, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State. 

Veteran analyst Ajit Joshi said Mumbai-MMR is the origin point of Central Railway, Western Railway and Konkan Railway and have several bus depots.  It also houses the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. 

On the large number of cases,  a senior government official said that one also needs to take a view of the large number of tests. 

