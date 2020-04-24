Maha: Nanded uni gets ICMR nod for COVID-19 testing

Maharashtra's Nanded university gets ICMR nod for coronavirus testing

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2020, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 14:56 ist

Marathwada got its second COVID-19 testing facility, after a university in Nanded received the ICMR's approval to carry out coronavirus tests, an official said on Friday.

Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University has received the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) approval to commence testing, university vice-chancellor Uddhav Bhosale said in a release.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Government Medical College in Aurangabad was the only testing facility in the region till now.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The lab at the Nanded-based university has already started testing since Thursday and has a capacity to study 500 samples a day, public relation officer Ashok Kadam said. P

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Marathwada
Nanded
Coronavirus
COVID-19
testing
ICMR
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 