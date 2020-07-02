Maharashtra's Palghar district turns into a coronavirus hotspot

Mumbai's neighbouring district, Palghar, has crossed 5,000 coronavirus cases and over 100 deaths making it a big coronavirus hotspot in the state.

The Palghar district includes the township of Vasai-Virar, one of the fastest-growing urban conglomerates in India.

This district that has a mix of urban and tribal areas is spread over 5,344 sq km, a large part of which falls in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

According to Maharashtra government's Public Health Department, the Palghar district has 6,064 progressive Covid-19 cases and 111 deaths.

Of these, 4,914 cases and 96 deaths were reported in the jurisdiction of Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), while the rural and tribal areas have reported 1,150 cases and 15 deaths.

The active cases in the district stand at 3,299.

With 6,000-plus positive cases, Palghar district is among the top five worst-affected districts in Maharashtra just after the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, Thane and Pune.

The Palghar district is divided into eight tehsils of Palghar, Dahanu, Talsari, Jawhar, Mokhada, Wada, Vikramgad and Vasai, the last one being a large urban settlement.

In the Vasai tehsil, the worst-affected area is parts of slum settlements in Santosh Bhuwan area of Nalasopara East, which is now being referred to as the second Dharavi.

The VVCMC has created massive temporary quarantine and isolation facilities in the Vasai-Virar belt.

"Safety and hygiene are key aspects of the fight against Covid-19," says Dr Rajaneesh Ghadi, a Vasai-based general practitioner.

"Physical distancing, wearing masks and using sanitisers are key to preventing Covid-19, but people seem to be taking it quite easy. We have to be part of the fight and supplement the efforts of the government," says Ashraf Ali, a Vasai- based social activist.

According to a VVCMC official, the lockdown-like restrictions that have been imposed in parts of the town, is to contain the spread and break the chain.