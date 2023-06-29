Maharashtra's Pandharpur town to be developed with world-class infrastructure

The ancient temple town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra's Solapur district would be developed as an important religious and pilgrimage centre with world-class infrastructure.

Pandharpur is often referred to as Dakshin Kashi.

Lakhs of people visit the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir and other temples in the town every year.

Coinciding with the Ashadi Ekadasi festivities past Thursday midnight, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his wife Lata Shinde performed the puja of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini with a couple from the Warkari community - Bhausaheb Mohiniraj Kale and Mangal Bhausaheb Kale.

Shinde said Rs 108 crore has been sanctioned for various works to be undertaken by the Pandharpur Municipal Council, while Rs 109 crore has been sanctioned for the water supply scheme.

Besides, Rs 73 crore has been sanctioned for temple complex development.

The hospital would be upgraded from the current 30-bed strength to a 100-bed hospital.

“A comprehensive Pandharpur City Development Plan will be prepared after taking everyone into confidence,” Shinde added.

Located on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river, Pandharpur has a big significance in the Bhakti movement.

Pandharpur houses the Vithoba Temple, known as Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir - dedicated to God Vithoba - an incarnation of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna and his consort Goddess Rakhumai. The idol is called by different names including Vithoba, Pandurang, Pandhari, Vithal, Vithalnath.

Besides, there are hundreds of temples in Pandharpur.

The nearly three-week-long annual pilgrimage or ‘wari’ - one of the most important traditions of the Warkari sampradaya - ends in Pandharpur on the auspicious occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

As per tradition, the Maharashtra Chief Minister and his wife perform the first puja on Ashadi Ekadashi in the Vitthal-Rukmini temple.

The Solapur district administration, Pandharpur Municipal Council, the Pandharpur Development Authority are working on the project.

Not only people from Maharashtra but devotees from other states too come to Pandharpur.

As per practice dating back to several centuries, pilgrims called as 'warkaris', along with over 250 ‘palki’, undertake the pilgrimage by foot from their respective native places to the temple of Lord Vitthal.

The two important ‘palkis’ (palanquins) carry the ‘paduka’ (revered symbolic footwear) of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, from Dehu and Alandi, respectively, in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district.