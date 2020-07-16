Maharashtra's top former bureaucrat dies of Covid-19

Former top bureaucrat Dr Neela Satyanarayan, who was Maharashtra's first woman State Election Commissioner, passed away due to Covid-19 on Thursday.

She was 71.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

An IAS officer of the 1972 batch, she served the bureaucracy for 42 years and retired as Additional Chief Secretary.

Besides, she was a prolific writer, singer, music director who had composed scores of Marathi songs.

She held prominent positions in the fields of revenue, home, forest, social, information and publicity, medical, rural development and other departments of the government.