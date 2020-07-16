Maharashtra's top former bureaucrat dies of Covid-19

Maharashtra's top former bureaucrat dies of Covid-19

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 16 2020, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 10:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former top bureaucrat Dr Neela Satyanarayan, who was Maharashtra's first woman State Election Commissioner, passed away due to Covid-19 on Thursday.
She was 71.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

An IAS officer of the 1972 batch, she served the bureaucracy for 42 years and retired as Additional Chief Secretary. 

Besides, she was a prolific writer, singer, music director who had composed scores of Marathi songs.

She held prominent positions in the fields of revenue, home, forest, social, information and publicity, medical, rural development and other departments of the government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Hackers' tweets from handles of Biden, Bezos & others

Hackers' tweets from handles of Biden, Bezos & others

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

BJP grooms young, Congress can't hold on to them

BJP grooms young, Congress can't hold on to them

 