Maharasthra records lowest Covid-19 cases since April 2020

In what comes as a major relief in Maharashtra after being two years under the Covid-19 pandemic, the once worst-affected state recorded the lowest figures since 18 April, 2020.

During the last 24 hours, the state recorded 225 new cases and zero deaths taking the progressive total to 78,69,038 and 1,43,740, respectively.

According to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department, the active cases now stand at 3,472 cases.

“Maharashtra reported 225 daily Covid-19 cases today, lowest since 18 April 2020. Again zero deaths today,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

Encouraged by the trend, the district administration and civic bodies are either dismantling or shutting down many dedicated Covid-19 infrastructure like hospitals, jumbo field hospitals, ICUs, oxygen beds in existing health centres.

However, the government has made it clear that the compulsory mask rule would remain in force and social distancing needs to be followed at all times.

