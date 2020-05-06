Maharshtra: Mumbai's coronavirus tally crosses 10,000-mark, death toll tops 400

India's financial powerhouse of Mumbai's coronavirus tally, on Wednesday, crossed the 10,000-mark and the death toll breached the 400-mark.

As of May 6, Mumbai has 10,714 cases and deaths have touched 412.

As far as Maharashtra was concerned, the cases now stand at 16,578 with an addition of 1,233 reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 651. The jump of 1,233 is the highest so far in 24 hours if one does not take into account Monday's figure of 1,567 - because of the addition of previous cases.

Out of the 1,90,879 laboratory samples, 1,73,838 were negative and 16,758 have been tested positive for coronavirus until Wednesday.

Of the 34 COVID-19-related deaths in the state, 25 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 3 in Pune, 3 in Akola city, 1 in Jalgaon city and 1 in Solapur city.

Additionally, one resident from Uttar Pradesh died in Mumbai.

As many as 3,094 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery.

Currently, 2,11,112 people are under home quarantine and 13,107 people are in institutional quarantine.