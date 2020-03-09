Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson to take out Dandi march

To commemorate the 90th anniversary of Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram to the coastal town of Dandi in south Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi along with dozens of volunteers will take out the foot march from March 12, covering a little less than 400 km stretch while re-enacting the historic walk that Mahatma Gandhi took out on the same day in 1930 against the salt taxation under the British rule.

Meanwhile, Congress, which was also planning to take out similar march in a big way, on Monday announced that it is cancelling it in view of increasing Coronovirus impact. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Gujarat, Rajeev Satav in a tweet said, "In view of the increasing impact of Coronavirus, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to postpone the Gandhi Sandesh Yatra starting from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12." In this event, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were expected to participate.

Sharing details of his march with the media in Ahmedabad, Tushar said "The foot march will begin from Sabarmati Ashram and reach Dandi in 24 days covering nearly 400 km. We have linked this march with message of saving Constitution and spreading messages of peace and harmony. The march will follow the same path and routine that Gandhi and others followed in the historic march." He said that Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of B R Ambedkar, will also join on the first day of the march.

He said that anyone who believes in the idea of Gandhi and the Constitution is welcome to join the march. He said that willing individuals will have to make their own arrangements. When asked if Congress leaders are also part of the same march, Tushar said that "everyone is welcome but I think they have their own plans."

"Our idea is spread the message that how some power is trying to change the complexion of the Constitution. India today is deeper in danger because of this power than the Coronavirus. We need to spread messages of Gandhi and Ambedkar to stop it,"(sic) he said. He added that among the participants are students, activists and foreigners who all believe in Gandhi's philosophy of peace and harmony.