Mahejabin Ajmanwala first Indian woman to be Everesting champion

A woman athlete from Thane district, Mahejabin Ajmanwala has become the first Indian woman to complete the tough Everesting Running Challenge (ERC).

Her coach, Manish Jaiswal set a new national record, recording the fastest timing.

The hill run was undertaken at the hill station of Matheran in Raigad district near Mumbai.

Organised by Snails2Bolt, a fitness group in Mira Road-Bhayender in Thane, the ERC involves a tough trial in which the participants run non-stop to achieve an elevation of 8,849 metres (8.85 kms) – or equivalent to the height of Mt Everest.

Both Jaiswal (29) and Ajmanwala (37) recorded elevation levels much higher than the required 8,849 metres, the height of Mt Everest.

A total of five athletes which besides Jaiswal and Ajmanwala included Queenie Silveira, Prashant Rane, Narendra Ranawat, started running on Friday evening.

While three could not complete, Jaiswal and Ajmanwala completed the challenge on Sunday.

In Matheran, the runners ran up for 6.70 kms, returned down with support and repeated the regimen at least 14-15 times till they attained the height of Mt. Everest.

An IT engineer with a private company, coach Jaiswal finished the tough task, running 91 kms and height of 9,183 metres in 18 hrs-58 minutes, notching a new Indian record, compared with the completion time clocked by three previous male participants.

Ajmanwala, a Sales Manager with a real estate company – ran a whopping 92 kms in 34hrs-39minutes to notch the final elevation figure of 9,948 metres.