Mail motor vehicles converted into ambulances for Maharashtra's postal staff

In its efforts towards the fight against the Pandemic, Maharashtra Postal Circle has introduced four ambulances for the welfare of postal staff.

Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, HC Agrawal flagged off the ambulances on 1 June from Circle office, Mumbai.

These ambulances are equipped with necessary medical aids, including oxygen cylinders and were prepared by Mail Motor Services, Mumbai by converting Mail Motor Vehicles into ambulances.

Temporary licence to operate these ambulances has also been obtained. These ambulances are stationed at Kolhapur, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur for the benefit of the members of the Postal family.

Postmaster General (Mails & BD), Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar, Senior Manager (JAG)S B John V Luke, and Deputy Manager (MMS) M B Dapse, were present on the occasion.