With major drug hauls in Gujarat this year, it has become clear that the state has emerged as a Hotpoint for drug dealers and narcotics trafficking.

While the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has been executing its mandate to eradicate the drug menace, the huge seizures in the recent times show the situation of drug trafficking has increased at an alarming rate.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested 65 peddlers, including 30 Pakistan nationals, in the last three years, and seized 1,045 kilograms of contraband, including heroin, cumulatively worth Rs 5,200 crore in the last three years, and nabbed 65 persons, of which 30 were Pakistan nationals, seven from Iran, three Afghans and one Nigerian.

Here are some of the major drug hauls in Gujarat in the past year:

Mudra port drug bust

In September 2021, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2988.22 kg of heroin that originated from Afghanistan and was being taken to Mundra Port. According to the DRI, it appeared that the drugs were meant for socialite parties across India. A terror angle has not been completely ruled out due to the place of origin of the drugs, and an alleged connection to Pakistan. Initially handled by the DRI, the case was transferred to NIA on October 6, 2021.

On March 14, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 16 accused in the Mundra Port Drug Bust case.

Drug seizure from a chemical factory in Morbi town

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) seized nearly 1,700 kg of chemical power worth Rs 34 lakh, which was meant to produce the psychotropic drug Alprazolam. As per a release issued by the ATS, the chemical was seized from a warehouse of a chemical factory in Morbi town on August 19. Alprazolam is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders and is also a psychotropic substance notified under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Ganja seizure from Mudra port

In May this year, the DRI seized 52 kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth over Rs 500 crore in the international market, from Mundra port in the Kutch district. According to the DRI, the narcotics were hidden in a consignment declared as common salt imported from Iran.

NCB officials seize hydro ganja imported from Canada

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized over 60 kg of hydroponic weed, considered to be more potent than naturally grown, at Mundra port in the Kutch district in January. The officials confirmed that the substance found in a container turned out to be cannabis, which was concealed in car scrap that arrived from Canada and was to be dispatched to Punjab.

There are many more drug hauls from the state which is still under investigation.

The Gujarat government has been attacked by the Opposition due to the increase in drug seizures. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over multiple drug hauls from BJP state and asked for how long he would be silent on the matter.

On the other hand, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked, "Who is bringing drugs on such a large scale in Gujarat? Who is the owner of this business? Imagine how many days you must be going out without getting caught. Is the business of drugs on such a large scale possible without the connivance of top people? he tweeted.

