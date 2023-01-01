Major fire breaks out at factory in Nashik

At least two persons were killed and 17 others injured after a major fire broke out at the Jindal Poly Films Ltd plant at Igatpuri in the Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The condition of four of the injured persons have been described as critical.

The plant which manufactures Polyester (PET) and Polypropylene (OPP) films - located in Mundhegaon along the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Igatpuri taluka, nearly 140 kms away from downtown Mumbai.

The deafening blast shook the neighbouring two dozen villages and could be heard from several kilometres away as people were in New Year festivities.

The fire broke out between 1100 to 1130 hrs, according to police and fire brigade officials,

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the plant that could be seen from the highway.

According to initial information, the blast took place in the boiler of the plant and spread to other areas.

The fire has been contained to a large extent but yet to be fully controlled.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cut short his visit to Sillod in Aurangabad district and took a chopper to reach Nashik and visit the hospital and the plant.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India Dr Bharti Pawar and Rural Development Dadaji Bhuse, who is the Guardian Minister of Nashik district, were among those who were the first to reach the site.

There is no official statement from the company so far.

“A total of 19 people were taken to hospitals of which two have succumbed to injuries,” Shinde said.

The two deceased are women workers - identified as Mahima and Anjali.

Asked about whether more people could be trapped inside, he said: “The company officials have said that it is unlikely.

Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and the government would take care of the medical expenses of those injured.

He also announced the setting up of a “high-level probe” into the incident which would go into all the causes.

Asked about negligence on part of the company, he said: “The priority now is to save lives and control the fire. The probe will include each and every aspect.”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said that two choppers of the armed forces and a military unit have been kept on standby.

The Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army dispatched two helicopters.

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, Collector Gangatharan D, Special Inspector General of Police B G Shekhar Patil, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal are on spot reviewing the situation.

Teams of SDRF and NDRF have also been rushed.

“There are inflammable materials inside the complex which are hindering the fire fighting operations,” officials said.

Locals claimed that at least 200 to 250 workers were on the premises but a majority of them managed to escape to safety. The trucks around the plant too moved out of the vicinity and the explosions triggered.