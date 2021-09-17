Major fire in Mumbai's Mankhurd, no casualties reported

Major fire breaks out at scrap market in Mumbai's Mankhurd, no casualties reported

The blaze erupted around 4.15 am at the scrap market located on Veer Jijamata Bhosale Marg

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 17 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 14:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A major fire broke out at Mandala scrap market in Mumbai's eastern suburb of Mankhurd early on Friday, but there was no report of any injury, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted around 4.15 am at the scrap market located on Veer Jijamata Bhosale Marg, they said. At least 10 fire engines and water takers were sent to the spot, the officials said.

Thick black smoke billowing into the sky was visible.

A fire brigade official said that the blaze is confined to seven to eight shops in the market, where different types of scrap material, including empty chemical drums, was stored.

"The fire has been covered from all the sides after more than three hours of efforts and the firefighting operation is still on," he said. More information about the incident is awaited.

