Major fire breaks out in commercial complex in Thane

A major fire broke out near a mall at the Kapurwadi area of Thane City on Tuesday evening. The flames could be seen from quite a distance, eye-witnesses said. There are no reports of any casualties.
Major fire breaks out at a commercial complex in #Thane city adjoining #Mumbai
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) April 18, 2023
Teams of Thane Police, Thane Municipal Corporation, Thane Fire Bridge, Thane district's Disaster Management Unit have been rushed to the spot. More than a dozen fire tenders and water tankers are involved in the fire fighting operations.There is no information whether people are trapped in the building.
