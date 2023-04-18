Major fire breaks out in commercial complex in Thane

Major fire breaks out in commercial complex in Thane

More than a dozen fire tenders and water tankers are involved in the fire fighting operations

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 18 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 22:41 ist
Credit: Twitter/@MBTheGuide

A major fire broke out near a mall at the Kapurwadi area of Thane City on Tuesday evening. The flames could be seen from quite a distance, eye-witnesses said. There are no reports of any casualties. 
 

Teams of Thane Police, Thane Municipal Corporation, Thane Fire Bridge, Thane district's Disaster Management Unit have been rushed to the spot. More than a dozen fire tenders and water tankers are involved in the fire fighting operations.There is no information whether people are trapped in the building.

Maharashtra
Fire
India News
Thane

