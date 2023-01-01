Major fire breaks out in factory in Nashik

A major fire broke out in a factory in Igatpuri, located around 130 km away from Mumbai, in Nashik district on Sunday morning.
The fire broke out around 11:30 am.
Minister for Rural Development Dada Bhuse, who is the Guardian Minister of Nashik district has rushed to the spot, while Nashik Collector Gangatharan D and Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil are reviewing the situation.
Fire tenders from Nashik city have been rushed to the spot following the mishap.
