Major fire breaks out in factory in Nashik

A major fire broke out in a factory in Igatpuri, located around 130 km away from Mumbai, in Nashik district on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 11:30 am.

Minister for Rural Development Dada Bhuse, who is the Guardian Minister of Nashik district has rushed to the spot, while Nashik Collector Gangatharan D and Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil are reviewing the situation.

Fire tenders from Nashik city have been rushed to the spot following the mishap.