Major fire breaks out in factory in Nashik

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 01 2023, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 14:21 ist
A major fire broke out in a factory in Igatpuri, located around 130 km away from Mumbai, in Nashik district on Sunday morning. 

The fire broke out around 11:30 am. 

Minister for Rural Development Dada Bhuse, who is the Guardian Minister of Nashik district has rushed to the spot, while Nashik Collector Gangatharan D and Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil are reviewing the situation.

Fire tenders from Nashik city have been rushed to the spot following the mishap.

India News
Maharashtra
Nashik
Fire Accident

