Major fire breaks out in GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Mazgaon area

A major fire has broken out in GST Bhavan in Mazgaon area of Mumbai on Monday.

As many as 16 fire tenders and 8 jumbo tankers have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway, fire brigade and police officials said.

The fire has been reported on the 8th floor of the building. Thick smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

Mumbai: A level III fire has broken out in GST Bhavan, in Mazgaon area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/92fqpMF3tt — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

The fire, which started at 12:35 hours, has been categorised as Level-4 fire by the Mumbai fire department.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.