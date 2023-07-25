Major gang of poachers busted in Maharashtra

In a major intelligence-based operation, 11 persons - six men and five women - were arrested and five minors were detained after busting a major tiger poaching gang that was operating in several tiger states of India.

The major detection could possibly lead to more information about the international poachers - in the days to come.

The accused, who hail from Haryana and Punjab, were arrested from the Ambeshivni area of Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra - where they have been staying for some time - and other places.

The Maharashtra law-enforcement agencies and forest department, which formed a special task force (STF) have seized six steel jaw traps, sharp weapons, three tiger claws and around Rs 46,000 cash during the operation that concluded on Sunday.

They were focusing on poaching tigers in and around the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district and the Melghat Tiger Reserve in Amravati district.

“We have foiled a major bid to poach tigers in Maharashtra and neighbouring Telangana,” Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Conservator of Forests & Field Director, TATR, said on Monday.

In June, the Assam police and forest department, after an operation, passed on an alert about the gang to the New Delhi-based National Crime Control Bureau, which passed on the information to the Maharashtra government.

In fact, the Assam police and wildlife authorities had arrested three persons from Haryana on June 28 for illegal possession of a tiger skin originating from Maharashtra - and during their interrogation spilled the beans of inter-state racket of a community of hunters.

While some of the accused have been nabbed from Gadchiroli, others were picked up from Dhule in North Maharashtra and Karimnagar in Telangana, and all have been under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and other laws.

After initial investigations, it is suspected that this inter-state gang may have poached around 10 tigers, and this is considered the biggest operation in a decade’s time.

A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and further investigation are in progress.