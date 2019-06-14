Major railway tragedy averted on Mumbai-Pune route

A major tragedy averted was on Thursday after a CCTV captured the landslide in the Mumbai-Pune Bhor Ghat mountain section of Central railway, that night.

The cameras & communication systems installed in the Mumbai-Pune Bhor Ghat mountain section of Central Railway alerted the authorities of a landslide at Monkey Hill near Lonavala on the rail tracks.

Soon, the overhead electrical system was switched off and trains were stopped from both sides. The railway rushed men and cleared debris on the tracks around 11 pm, on Thursday.

"Now, train is running on all the three lines between Mumbai- Pune section as normal," said railways.

During monsoon, railways take extra precaution at that section due to possible landslide and installed CCTVs in vulnerable areas, said the railway officials here.