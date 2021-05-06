Make Covid negative certificates mandatory for entering Goa: Bombay HC to govt

Amid a steep surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Bombay High Court bench in Goa on Thursday directed the state government to impose restrictions for travellers and also sought detailed affidavits about its Covid management efforts

The Court was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations, including one by the South Goa Advocates Association, which has sought transparency in the government's efforts to tackle Covid, as well as a 15-day lockdown in the state to stem the rising tide of Covid-19 cases.

The Court has also directed the government to make Covid-19 negative certificates mandatory for people visiting the state from May 10 onwards, while also passing directions to post police personnel at designated Covid hospitals for the safety of medical personnel, several of whom have faced threats of violence from kin of patients who have succumbed to the deadly virus.

The Bombay High Court has also directed the Goa government to file affidavits detailing steps taken to control the pandemic, as well as state the availability of essential medical supplies which are required to fight the spread of infection and treatment of patients.

With Covid tests results delayed by four to five days on an average, the Court has also directed the government to ensure that test results are returned at the earliest, so that patients could start Covid medication.

Other information sought by the High Court from the state government includes, whether "any thought process has gone in respect of a lockdown considering that the situation is out of control" and to place on record "if any patient admission policy has been formulated as per the direction of the Supreme Court".

The Court has also directed the Goa government to inform it about the status of the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-45 years.

A record 3,869 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total count of active Covid-19 cases to 29752. In all, 1501 persons have died in Goa so far due to Covid-19 related complications.