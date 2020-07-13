Make remdesivir, tocilizumab available at only doctor's prescription: IMA to Maharashtra govt

As the Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the government to make injections of remdesivir and tocilizumab available only at doctor's prescription.

According to Dr Avinash Bhondwe, the president of IMA-Maharashtra State, sufficient stocks have to be maintained and the red-tapism needs to be cut.

In a circular dated July 11, the FDA has restricted the supply of tocilizumab and remdesivir in order to restrict black marketing.

"We congratulate the Maharashtra government for taking this initiative to curb the black marketing of these drugs. However, as per this circular, these two injections will directly be supplied to the hospitals for which a doctor's or hospitals prescription as well the Covid-19 positive report of the patient is made essential is needed along with the order placed," he said.

There is a dire need of remdesivir and tocilizumab at present and as of today they are not made available even with the doctor's or hospital's prescription.

Around 30 percent of Covid-19 patients have their reports either inconclusive or negative, but they need these injections to save their life.

There are around 1 lakh active cases of Covid-19 at present in the state of Maharashtra, out of which around 20,000 need these injections. If 30 percent more patients with negative or inconclusive test reports are added, around 26,000 patients need these injections.

Every serious patient needs six injections of remdesivir. It means that Maharashtra at present needs around 1.5 lakh remdesivir injections today itself. If we consider the fact that daily around 7,500 or more new patients are being diagnosed, in which 1,500 patients would require remdesivir, it means a supply of 10,000 vials should be made available on a day-to-day basis.

Considering these facts, IMA Maharashtra State has requested the Maharashtra government to make sufficient stock available so as to save the lives of these Covid-19 patients and reduce the mortality rate of the state.

"We also appeal Govt. of Maharashtra to supply the hospitals these injections on the Doctor's or Hospitals prescription, a declaration about the patient's admission to the hospital and a certificate of the patient's condition and the need of the injection by the hospitals," the IMA said in a statement.