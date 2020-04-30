Malegaon emerging as a new COVID-19 hotspot in Maharashtra

The textile town of Malegaon in Nashik district is emerging as a new hotspot of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

In Malegaon, over 170 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported and 12 people have died, according to records of the Public Health Department.

Around 20 days ago, Malegaon had reported its first positive case and by Wednesday, the cases had shot to a whopping 171.

On Wednesday, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is the guardian minister of Nashik, held a meeting to review the situation.

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Rajaram Mane, Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil, Inspector General Nashik Range Cheering Dorje, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, civic chief Radhakrishna Game, Superintendent of Police Arti Singh were present at the meeting.

Dhule MP Dr Subhash Bhamre, under whose jurisdiction Malegaon falls, has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, warning that Malegaon could emerge as a virus hotspot and also highlighted the law and order situation.

A few days ago, a mob had attacked cops in Malegaon.

"I appeal to the people of Malegaon to be indoors and be in home quarantine," said AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel. "We know there are issues, there is a large working class. We have requested the government that food is provided, besides, we would also request the rich people to be the pillar of strength for the poor," he added.

Malegaon has a population of nearly six lakh and over 75 per cent constitute Muslims. The government has plans to give hydroxychloroquine tablets to high-risk contacts in Malegaon under strict medical supervision.

Additional security forces are being deployed - and police have been asked to ensure that social distancing is followed. Additional medical and paramedical staff have also been rushed to Malegaon.