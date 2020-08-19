Malik leaves for Meghalaya, Koshyari takes additional charge as Goa Governor

After the abrupt, but telling exit of outgoing Satya Pal Malik, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari took over additional charge as the Governor of Goa on Wednesday.

Koshyari was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta in presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and other dignitaries at a function in Raj Bhavan.

Hours earlier, Malik left Goa to take charge of his new brief as Governor of Meghalaya, after he was abruptly transferred amid a running feud with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the last few weeks, which had embarrassed Sawant’s leadership no end.

Interestingly, even as Koshyari was being administered the oath to office, Congress workers staged a protest meeting at the city square in Panaji, condemning the abrupt transfer of Malik to Meghalaya.

“It is condemnable that a Governor who stood with the people against poor administration of the BJP-led coalition government and its corrupt practices has been transferred so quickly,” Goa Congress spokesperson Agnelo Fernandes told reporters here.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the Governor have been at loggerheads ever since July when the latter had accused the Chief Minister of trying to "put words in his mouth" and blame the media for criticism of the BJP-led coalition government's management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malik subsequently had also picked holes in the state government's apparatus and strategies to contain the pandemic, causing much embarrassment to the Sawant-led administration.

Earlier this month, Malik had shot down a proposal passed by the state cabinet to construct a new Raj Bhavan premises, saying the state treasury should not incur unnecessary capital expenditure in the wake of the pandemic, which was draining Goa’s financial resources.

Malik was sworn-in as Goa Governor last year, after his high profile stint as Jammu and Kashmir Governor during which he oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 and splitting of the J&K state into two Union Territories.