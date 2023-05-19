Mamata Banerjee requests reduction of railway fare for Azimganj-Katwa section

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also a former railway minister has written to Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of railways, requesting him reduce the railway fare in Azimganj-Katwa section in the state to Rs 10, from the present fare of Rs 30. The letter, referring to an ‘appeal’ of an association of passengers of the region, mentioned that the fare was hiked during the pandemic period and continued to remain that way.

Banerjee stated that she had received the appeal on May 3 from the president of Eastern Railway Passengers Association, Azimganj-Katwa Section of Murshidabad district.

“In the appeal, they have brought to my notice that the railway fare in Katwa-Azimganj section of Howrah Division of Eastern Railway was increased from Rs 10 to Rs 30 during the pandemic period and the same is continuing,” the Chief Minister stated.

Banerjee added that people in and around Murshidabad district are very poor, and can hardly afford tickets at higher rates. Most of them are below the poverty line, and depend on daily wages. They travel to their place of work, daily.

In the letter, the Chief Minister referred to the railway budget for the year 2009-10 that she had presented as the railway minister. The budget had introduced the ‘Izzat’ scheme, availing a “uniformly-priced monthly season ticket of Rs 25”, free of surcharges, for travel up to 100 km. This scheme was for people working in the unorganised sector, having a monthly income up to Rs 1,500.

“I understand that the scheme has since been withdrawn, thereby adversely affecting the poorer section of the society. It is very unfortunate that Passengers Association who represents poor passengers of that section had preferred many appeals to the Eastern Railway Authorities on various occasions, but it seems that no action has so far been taken to give relief to the poor people of the area (sic),” Banerjee stated, requesting that reverting to old fare be considered.