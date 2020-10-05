Man, 2-year-old son killed after fire breaks out at cotton factory in Jaipur

Man, 2-year-old killed in cotton factory fire in Jaipur

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 05 2020, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 11:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A fire broke out at a cotton factory on Sunday, killing a man and his two-year-old son and injuring four others, police said.

The factory in Brahmpuri area was functioning at a house, which caught fire due to a short circuit, they said.

The bodies of Shahrukh, 30, and his son Sufian were handed over to their family members, the police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

Rajasthan
Fire
Fire Accident

