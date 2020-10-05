Man, 2-year-old son killed after fire breaks out at cotton factory in Jaipur

A fire broke out at a cotton factory on Sunday, killing a man and his two-year-old son and injuring four others, police said.
The factory in Brahmpuri area was functioning at a house, which caught fire due to a short circuit, they said.
The bodies of Shahrukh, 30, and his son Sufian were handed over to their family members, the police said, adding that the matter is being probed.
