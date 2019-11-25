Man arrested for raping minor daughter in Rajasthan

A man was here arrested for allegedly raping his eight-year-old daughter, police said on Sunday.

The incident had allegedly taken place on Friday morning at a Jhalawar village.

The uncle of the victim on Friday evening complained to police in Jhalawar after which a case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

The victim's mother lived at her parents' place because of a dispute with her husband, Jhalawar women police station SHO Hari Singh Singh said.

He added that the minor lived with her siblings in a joint family at the Jhalawar village.

Her uncle had found the accused raping his minor daughter in a room of their house.

The uncle immediately rescued the minor victim while the accused fled, the SHO said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody, the SHO said, adding that the medical examination of the victim was conducted.