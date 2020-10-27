Man attacks TV actress Malvi Malhotra with knife in Mumbai

A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra was returning home from a cafe.

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him, a police official said.

This led to an argument between them and the accused stabbed Malhotra with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled, he said.

The actress was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the official said.

"We have registered an FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and are conducting an investigation into the case," Versova police station's senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur said.

The actress told the police that she knew the accused since last one year and he wanted to marry her, but she rejected the proposal, another official said.