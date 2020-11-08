Man attempts self-immolation near Anil Deshmukh's house, bid foiled

A beer bar owner allegedly attempted self-immolation near the residence of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur city, but the police staff on duty there foiled his bid, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, he said.

According to police, the man took the step as he has been facing financial issues due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

"The 38-year-old man came to the GPO Square around 1.30 pm on Saturday. As he poured kerosene on himself, the policemen deployed at the minister's house noticed the act and rushed towards him. They snatched the bottle from him and alerted the police control room," Inspector Atul Sabnis of Sitabuldi police station said.

"A team of Sitabuldi police rushed to the spot and took the man into custody. A case of attempt to suicide under IPC section 309 was registered against him," he said.

Sabnis said that the bar owner had suffered losses due to the lockdown.

"Due to the losses, he had started living in a rented house. But as he failed to pay the rent for three moths, the landlord had locked the flat," he said.

Further investigation into the case is on.