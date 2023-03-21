Nagpur man booked for WhatsApp posts against Gadkari

Man booked by Nagpur cops for social media posts with references to Nitin Gadkari

On learning about this, Gadkari's office, through Twitter, urged the cyber police to register a case

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Mar 21 2023, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 13:10 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

The cyber cell of Nagpur police has registered a case against a man for allegedly posting offensive comments on social media which had references to Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

According to the police, the accused, Dattatray Joshi, made certain references to Gadkari in the posts circulated on WhatsApp.

On learning about this, Gadkari's office, through Twitter, urged the cyber police to register a case.

A representative of the senior BJP leader's office in Nagpur later filed a complaint with the police and demanded strict action against the person who made the posts viral.

Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against the accused, an official said on Monday

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nagpur
Maharashtra
Nitin Gadkari
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

Falling trade numbers are not a good sign

Falling trade numbers are not a good sign

Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains

Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

 