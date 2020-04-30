Man booked for 'derogatory' post against Maharashtra CM

Man booked for 'derogatory' post against Maharashtra CM, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 30 2020, 05:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 05:18 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly uploading a "derogatory" post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Pushparaj Meshram, a resident of Kamptee, the official said.

"He had uploaded a derogatory post about these political leaders on Facebook. Based on a complaint, a case was registered against Meshram under IPC sections 505 (2), 500 (defamation), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy)," inspector Narendra Hiwre of Lakadganj police station said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Sharad Pawar
NCP
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Shiv Sena
defamation

What's Brewing

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 