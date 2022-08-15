Mukesh Ambani's family gets death threat

Man calls Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, threatens to kill Mukesh Ambani's family

A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 15 2022, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 13:57 ist
Mukesh Ambani. Credit: Reuters photo

An unidentified person on Monday made a phone call to a hospital in Mumbai and threatened to kill the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, a police official said.

The person made three to four calls on a landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, he said. After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai police initiated a probe into it.

A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, the official said. A process was on to register an FIR in this connection, he added.

