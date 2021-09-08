Man carries ailing wife on shoulder; she dies midway

In a heart-wrenching incident, an ailing woman died as her husband carried her on his shoulders in the tribal Nandurbar district of Maharashtra.

Incessant rains in Nandurbar had led to roadblocks and the man had to walk to the hospital.

The couple, in their fifties, had a harrowing time as heavy rains continued in the state.

According to reports reaching here from Chandsaili village in the forested terrains of Nandurbar, the victim Sidhalibai Padvi complained of fever and pain.

Her husband, Aadlya Padvi took her on his shoulders and started walking towards the Taloda rural health centre, over 20 km away from the village.

“It is shocking,” Pratibha Shinde, general secretary of Lok Sangharsh Morcha told DH over the phone.

A tribal youth Yogesh Patil, who was in the vicinity clicked some of the shocking photos on his phone and the pictures have now gone viral on social media platforms.

Shinde said the road transport was affected because of the heavy downpour and hence Padvi carried his wife on his shoulders while walking barefoot.

“She died midway on her husband's shoulders as he could not reach the hospital in time,” she said.

Shinde has shot off letters to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope seeking a probe into the issue.

Check out the latest DH videos here: